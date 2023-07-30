Mann Ki Baat: PM announces ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, silent on Manipur

He also said that the US has returned more than 100 rare and ancient artifacts to India. “A nearly thousand-year-old bronze statue of Lord Ganesha has also been returned to India. An idol of Uma-Maheshwara in Lalitasan is said to be of the 11th century. Two stone idols of Jain Tirthankaras have also come back to India. Two idols of Bhagwan Surya Dev will also enthrall you. One of these is made of sandstone. Among the items returned is a panel made of wood, which brings to the fore the story of the churning of the ocean. This panel is from the 16th-17th century and is associated with south India."

