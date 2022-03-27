Mann Ki Baat: Indian exports crossing $400 bn filled us with pride, says PM Modi

"I hail from a state where there has always been a shortage of water," says PM Modi

'Vav' has played a big role in a state like Gujarat. 'Jal Mandir Scheme' has also played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells (Vav). It also helped a lot raising the water level in dry areas. You can also run similar at the local level. Be construction of dams or Rain Harvesting, individual efforts are also important for the conservation of water. For instance, at least 75 'Amrit Sarovars' can be made in every district country the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Some old lakes can be rejuvenated; some new can be dug".