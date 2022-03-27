Mann Ki Baat: Indian exports crossing $400 bn filled us with pride, says PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi addressing the radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 87th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am. PM Modi was addressing the radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights:
Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar left a huge impact on Indian society; Promote girls' education: PM Modi
"Mahatma Phule opened schools for girls in that era; raised his voice against female infanticide. He also launched large campaigns to get rid of the water crisis.
Friends, the mention of Savitribai Phule ji is equally important in this reference to Mahatma Phule. Savitribai Phule played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions. As a teacher and a social reformer, she also made society aware and encouraged it. Together they founded the Satyashodhak Samaj...they made efforts for the empowerment of the people. Babasaheb Ambedkar also used to say that the development of any society can be assessed by looking at the status of women in that society," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister requested parents and guardians to ensure education for their daughters. To increase the enrollment of daughters in schools, the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav has also been started a few days ago. the focus is on bringing back to school those girls who missed their studies for some reason, PM said.
"I hail from a state where there has always been a shortage of water," says PM Modi
'Vav' has played a big role in a state like Gujarat. 'Jal Mandir Scheme' has also played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells (Vav). It also helped a lot raising the water level in dry areas. You can also run similar at the local level. Be construction of dams or Rain Harvesting, individual efforts are also important for the conservation of water. For instance, at least 75 'Amrit Sarovars' can be made in every district country the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Some old lakes can be rejuvenated; some new can be dug".
PM Modi encourages citizens to 'save water'
“Whatever we can do to save every drop of water, we must do that. Apart from this, we have to keep giving equal emphasis on recycling water. The water used at home can be used in pots, can be used in gardening, it must be reused. With a little effort, you can make such arrangements in your home," PM Modi said during Mann i Baat episode.
PM Modi remembers Baba Sivanand during his 87th edition of Mann Ki Baat
On Padma recipient Baba Sivanand, PM Modi said, " Age of 126 years and fitness of Sivanand are subject of discussion today. Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-4th his age. The life of Baba is an inspiration for all of us. I wish him a long life. He has a passion for yoga&leads healthy lifestyle".
1.25 lakh small businessmen sold goods to govt, says PM
Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs, small shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government, PM Modi said.
We should promote 'Vocal for Local': PM Modi
When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister requested citizens to make "Local 'Global' and augment the prestige of our products further".
India achieves its highest-ever goods exports target of $400 billion: PM Modi
PM Modi during the Mann Ki Baat episode said that,"New products from all corners of country are reaching foreign shores. Leather products from Hailakandi in Assam or handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur or black rice from Chandauli, exports of all of these are increasing".
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
