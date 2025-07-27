Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi commends growth in space sector, ‘Over 200 startups have come up’ | 10 updates

Praising astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s return from space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a new wave of interest in space is rising among children across India. He noted that over 200 startups have already emerged in the country’s space sector.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi said that the path to a developed India (Viksit Bharat) lies in self-reliance, adding that the 'Vocal for Local' initiative forms the strongest foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

2. "Recently, there was a lot of discussion in the country about the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely on Earth, people jumped with joy, and a wave of happiness ran through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride," he said, adding, “there were fewer than 50 startups five years ago. Today, there are more than 200 startups in the space sector alone.”

3. Stressing the “Swadesh Movement”, PM stated that a new revolution began on August 7, 1905. “The Swadeshi Movement infused new energy into local products, particularly handlooms. In this memory, the country celebrates National Handloom Day on 7th August every year...The textile sector is becoming a strength of the country. Kavita Dhawale from Maharashtra's Paithan village used to work in a small room with no space and facilities. With the government's help, she earns a living by selling self-woven Paithani sarees,” he added.

4. PM Narendra Modi said, “Sometimes the most radiant light emerges from where darkness dwells the most. One such example is the Gumla district of Jharkhand. There was a time when this area was known for Maoist violence. The villages of the Basia block were getting deserted. People lived in the shadow of fear. There was no possibility of employment, lands were lying vacant and the youth were migrating... but then, a change began quietly and with a lot of patience. A young man named Om Prakash Sahu ji left the path of violence. He started fish farming. Then he inspired many friends like himself to do the same…”

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of the Gomti River team in Lucknow. “It is important to mention that for the past 10 years, every Sunday without fail, this dedicated team has been tirelessly working to clean the river. Here, women were imparted training in waste management, and together, they changed the face of the city. The example of Panaji city in Goa is also inspiring. There, waste is divided into 16 categories and that is also being led by women. Panaji has even received the President's award. Cleanliness is not a one-time, one-day task. Only when we accord priority to cleanliness every day, every moment of the year, will the country remain clean.”

6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In this year’s budget, the Government of India has launched a historic initiative, the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’. As part of this mission, ancient manuscripts will be digitised.” He added, “Then a National Digital Repository will be created, where students and researchers from all over the world will be able to connect with India's knowledge tradition. I also urge all of you that if you are associated with any such effort, or want to join, then definitely contact MyGov or the Ministry of Culture. These are not just manuscripts, these are the chapters of India's soul, which we have to teach to the coming generations.”

7. Speaking on the waste management in the hills, PM said that the people of Kirtinagar in Uttarakhand are setting a new example. He noted, “Similarly, organic waste management is being done with the help of technology in Mangaluru. There is a small city called Roing in Arunachal. There was a time when waste management was a big challenge confronting the health of the people there. The people there took responsibility for it. 'Green Roing Initiative' was started and then an entire park was created from recycled waste. Similarly, many new examples of water management have been set in Karad and Vijayawada. The cleanliness at the River Front in Ahmedabad has also caught everyone's attention.”

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' has received widespread appreciation, and added that its clear objective is to transform India into a global sporting superpower. “Villages, the poor and daughters are the priority of this policy. Schools and colleges will now make sports a part of everyday life. Startups related to sports, whether in sports management or manufacturing, will be supported in every way. Imagine how much strength the mission of self-reliance would gain when the youth of the country would play with self-made racket, bat and ball,” he added.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the World Police and Fire Games, held this time in the United States, saw India make history by winning nearly 600 medals. “We reached the top three out of 71 countries...In 2029, these games will be held in India. Players from all over the world will come to our country. We will showcase to them India's hospitality and introduce them to our sports culture,” he added.

10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a Bhopal-based group called 'Positive Thinking', comprising 200 women who are not only involved in cleanliness efforts but are also working to change mindsets. “Cleaning 17 parks of the city together, distributing cloth bags, every step of theirs is a message. Because of such efforts, Bhopal has now come a long way in the Swachh Survey,” he added.