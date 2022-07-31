Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the 91st edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am. The Prime Minister has invited people to share their ideas and suggestions earlier this month for this episode.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more."

According to MyGov, audiences can send their suggestions in the open forum on their website or dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message in Hindi or English. You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.

“PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on," read the MyGov page inviting audience suggestions.

PM Modi had also tweeted the routes people can take to send their message. "Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," he tweeted.

PM Modi, in the 90th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio program, remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

The Prime Minister further said that during the Emergency the citizens were deprived of all rights, including the Right to Life and Personal Liberty is given by Article 21 of the Constitution.

PM Modi further said that the country's courts, every Constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control and Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval.