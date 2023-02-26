Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 February address the second Mann Ki Baat of 2023. The 98th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today.
The program is held every month on the last Sunday, through which the PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014.
The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.
On lines of PM's 'Mann ki Baat', the Goa government too introduce a monthly program called “Goa Ki Baat" to propagate various schemes, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. A state minister will speak about the schemes of his or her department during each program, to be aired every third Saturday of the month, he added.
Meanwhile, lets take a quick view at what happened last month in the 97th edition of the radio programme. PM Modi discussed about 'Electronics Waste' and said that today's latest mobile and laptop devices are the future's 'e-waste', and they should be discarded properly. Citing a United Nations report, PM Modi said that 50 million tonnes of e-waste are being brought every year. Every second 800 laptops are thrown away, PM said. But, 17 types of precious metals, including gold and silver can be extracted from this e-waste through different processes, he added. The prime minister also added that if the wastes are discarded properly and carefully then they can become a great force in the Circular Economy of recycling and reusing.
PM Modi also mentioned how India has done significant work for wetlands. "You will be happy to know the work India has done for its wetlands. Wetlands are very important for the existence of our earth because many birds and animals depend on them".
PM also mentioned about the growing interest for millets and entrepreneurs tapping its potential in India. A sizable portion of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday was dedicated to millets. "Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives by taking active participation on a large scale; similarly people are adopting millets on a large scale. People are now making millets a part of their diet. A huge impact of this change is also visible. On the one hand, the small farmers who traditionally used to produce millets are very excited," PM Modi said, as per the English rendering of his address released by the Prime Minister's Office. He also drew parallels between millets and Yoga.
The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries. UNGA declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets back in March 2021.
The International Year of Millets 2023 officially kicked off on January 1, 2023. PM Modi alsos spoke about a Self Help Group of about 1,500 women of the tribal district Sundergarh in Odisha, which is associated with the Odisha Millets Mission.
"Here women are making everything from millets... to cookies, rasgulla, gulab jamun, and even cakes. Due to their great demand in the market, the income of women is also increasing," the prime minister said, terming them as "milletpreneurs".
(With inputs from agencies)
