Meanwhile, lets take a quick view at what happened last month in the 97th edition of the radio programme. PM Modi discussed about 'Electronics Waste' and said that today's latest mobile and laptop devices are the future's 'e-waste', and they should be discarded properly. Citing a United Nations report, PM Modi said that 50 million tonnes of e-waste are being brought every year. Every second 800 laptops are thrown away, PM said. But, 17 types of precious metals, including gold and silver can be extracted from this e-waste through different processes, he added. The prime minister also added that if the wastes are discarded properly and carefully then they can become a great force in the Circular Economy of recycling and reusing.