Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the 90th edition today

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today. This will be the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today. This will be the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme.
The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The regional language of the PM's address will be broadcast after the Hindi broadcast.
The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The regional language of the PM's address will be broadcast after the Hindi broadcast.
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on 3 October, 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on 3 October, 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on 25 June, the prime minister also shared an e-book covering the key themes of last month’s Mann Ki Baat episode and insightful articles written by eminent people from different walks of life.
Earlier on 25 June, the prime minister also shared an e-book covering the key themes of last month’s Mann Ki Baat episode and insightful articles written by eminent people from different walks of life.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Here’s a interesting e-book covering the key themes covered in last month’s #MannKiBaat episode and insightful articles written by eminent people from different walks of life."
In a tweet, he wrote, “Here’s a interesting e-book covering the key themes covered in last month’s #MannKiBaat episode and insightful articles written by eminent people from different walks of life."
The prime minister has currently departed for Germany to attend the G7 Summit which is scheduled from 26-27 June, where he will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues. He will also travel to UAE while coming back to India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prime minister has currently departed for Germany to attend the G7 Summit which is scheduled from 26-27 June, where he will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues. He will also travel to UAE while coming back to India.
Here's a quick recap on what the Prime minister said in his 89th Mann Ki Baat:
Here's a quick recap on what the Prime minister said in his 89th Mann Ki Baat:
Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, PM Modi said that even during the pandemic, India's startups continued to create wealth and value. He also said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark. "One unicorn means a startup of at least ₹7,500 crore turnover. The total valuation of these unicorns is USD 330 billion, that is over ₹25 lakh crore. Surely it is a matter of immense pride for every Indian," the prime minister said. Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.
Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, PM Modi said that even during the pandemic, India's startups continued to create wealth and value. He also said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark. "One unicorn means a startup of at least ₹7,500 crore turnover. The total valuation of these unicorns is USD 330 billion, that is over ₹25 lakh crore. Surely it is a matter of immense pride for every Indian," the prime minister said. Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.
He also expressed concern over garbage dumps in the Kedarnath Temple areas and urged the people to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also expressed concern over garbage dumps in the Kedarnath Temple areas and urged the people to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PM Modi also mentioned Champa Devi from village Devar, who has been teaching waste management to women of the village. "Champa Devi has planted hundreds of trees and through sheer hard work she has created a forest full of greenery," he said.
PM Modi also mentioned Champa Devi from village Devar, who has been teaching waste management to women of the village. "Champa Devi has planted hundreds of trees and through sheer hard work she has created a forest full of greenery," he said.
Highlighting the importance of Yoga in physical, spiritual and intellectual wellbeing, he urged the countrymen to adopt Yoga in their daily life.
Highlighting the importance of Yoga in physical, spiritual and intellectual wellbeing, he urged the countrymen to adopt Yoga in their daily life.
He also hailed a man from Andhra Pradesh, who donated all his retirement benefits for the education of girls. The Prime Minister said that Ram Bhupal Reddy, opened about 100 accounts under 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana' and deposited more than 25 lakhs in their accounts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also hailed a man from Andhra Pradesh, who donated all his retirement benefits for the education of girls. The Prime Minister said that Ram Bhupal Reddy, opened about 100 accounts under 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana' and deposited more than 25 lakhs in their accounts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Emphasizing the country's diversity, he said the varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is the hallmark of India.
Emphasizing the country's diversity, he said the varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is the hallmark of India.
He also mentioned Japanese nationals, who have been staging Mahabharata and Ramayana in Asian countries, lauding the India-Japan cultural ties. "During my recent visit to Japan, I met some wonderful personalities of Japan who have immense love for India. One of them is Hiroshi Koike, an art director, who directed the 'Mahabharat Project'," he had mentioned.
He also mentioned Japanese nationals, who have been staging Mahabharata and Ramayana in Asian countries, lauding the India-Japan cultural ties. "During my recent visit to Japan, I met some wonderful personalities of Japan who have immense love for India. One of them is Hiroshi Koike, an art director, who directed the 'Mahabharat Project'," he had mentioned.