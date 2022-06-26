Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the 90th edition today

Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, PM Modi said that even during the pandemic, India's startups continued to create wealth and value. He also said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark. "One unicorn means a startup of at least ₹7,500 crore turnover. The total valuation of these unicorns is USD 330 billion, that is over ₹25 lakh crore. Surely it is a matter of immense pride for every Indian," the prime minister said. Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.