PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Sunday, will address the nation for the last time this year through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat .

He took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that Akashvani will broadcast the 72nd edition of the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

Earlier this month, PM Modi urged citizens to write in on the MyGov App and NaMo App ahead of his monthly radio address.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," tweeted the PM.

How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/5b0W9ikuHn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2020

As 2020 was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre is battling a massive farmer agitation near the national capital over the farm laws enacted in September.

Farm leaders are demanding the repeal of the three agri laws, which they fear will vastly reduce their earnings, have refused to call off the agitation, and have stressed that they will not move from highways near Delhi unless the government withdraws them.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via