Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi wants UNESCO recognition for Chhath; condoles Zubeen Garg's demise, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated that the Central government is working to have Chhath Mahaparvi—a Hindu festival honouring the Sun God —recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Modi also praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ahead of the organisation’s 100-year milestone. “In a few days from now, we are going to celebrate Vijayadashami. This time Vijayadashami is even more special for another reason. On this day, the RSS completes 100 years of its establishment,” he said. He described the century-old journey as both remarkable and inspiring.

Mann Ki Baat Highlights In the 126th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi highlighted grassroots entrepreneurship, cultural heritage, and community service across India. He lauded Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, celebrated innovations in handloom and handicrafts, and encouraged visitors to Ayodhya to also pay homage at temples dedicated to Maharshi Valmiki and Nishadraj.

“The spirit of ‘nation first’ is always supreme in every effort of RSS volunteers,” Modi added, praising the organisation’s legacy. He also noted that Chhath Puja, already celebrated across India and abroad, was emerging as a global festival deserving wider recognition.

Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary. “Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature,” he said. He added that before being hanged, Bhagat Singh had requested a prisoner-of-war-like treatment from the British, demonstrating his sensitivity towards the suffering of others.

Congress Chief Kharge Pays Tribute Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the martyr, noting his consistent opposition to hate and divisive ideologies and his concern for inequality. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “The love for the country will not go away from the heart even after death. The fragrance of the country will also come from my soil. ~ Martyr Bhagat Singh.”

