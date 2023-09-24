Mann Ki Baat: ‘India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for years,’ says PM Modi2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:03 AM IST
PM Modi addressed nation on Mann Ki Baat radio show. He discussed Chandrayaan-3, G-20 Summit, India-Middle East-Europe corridor, and more. PM Modi urged citizens to read books and buy 'Made in India' products.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation with 108th episode of his monthly radio programme -Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi said, "I have got the opportunity to share with you all, the success of the country, the success of the countrymen; their inspiring life journey".