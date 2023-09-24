PM Modi addressed nation on Mann Ki Baat radio show. He discussed Chandrayaan-3, G-20 Summit, India-Middle East-Europe corridor, and more. PM Modi urged citizens to read books and buy 'Made in India' products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation with 108th episode of his monthly radio programme -Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi said, "I have got the opportunity to share with you all, the success of the country, the success of the countrymen; their inspiring life journey".

According to PM Modi, he has received several letters from the citizens, largely on two subjects--one, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and second, the G-20 Summit.

"More than 80 lakh people watched Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon on ISRO's YouTube channel," Modi said.

He appealed to people to participate in 'Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz'.

Speaking about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, PM Modi said, "This corridor is going to become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come, and history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil".

Further, speaking about the G20 University Connect Programme, Prime Minister Modi urged college students to participate in it. Many prestigious institutions like IITs, IITs, NITs, and Medical Colleges will also participate in the G20 University Connect Programme, PM Modi said. The event will be held on 26 September and PM Modi said he will also participate in this programme.

World Tourism Day On 27th September, World Tourism Day will be celebrated. PM Modi during the Mann Ki Baat programme said fascination towards India has risen a lot in the last few years.

"More than one lakh delegates came to India for the G-20. They got acquainted with the diversity, different traditions, different types of cuisines and our heritages".

Recently, Shantiniketan and Hoysala temples of Karnataka were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. " The total number of World Heritage Properties in India has now reached 42," he said.

'Significance of books' PM Narendra Modi also spoke about the significance of books. PM Modi hailed the efforts of Uttarakhand's 'Ghoda library'. He said, "The biggest feature of this library is reaching children even in the most remote areas, and not only this, the service is absolutely free. Till now 12 villages of Nainital have been covered through this".

PM Modi urged parents to ask children to read books. “It is true that today's era is of Digital Technology and E-Books, but still books always play the role of a good friend in our lives. Hence, we should motivate children to read books".

'Buy Made in India gift' PM Modi urged citizens to buy and gift only 'Made in India' products during the festive season.

"In this atmosphere of fervour and enthusiasm, you must also remember the mantra of Vocal for Local," Modi said.

