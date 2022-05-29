Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address 89th edition today

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address 89th edition today1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- Mann Ki Baat programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today. This will be the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app.
The first show of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month.
In his April 24 Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi talked about how small online payments are helping build a big digital economy. He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others.
