Mann ki Baat today: PM Modi to share his thoughts at 11 am | Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take to the ‘Mann ki Baat’ program today at 11am on Akashvani , to share his thoughts with the people of the country, and those staying abroad.

The program will be broadcast on the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app. The public can also catch PM Modi expressing his thoughts on the YouTube channel.

Mann ki Baat today Today, i.e, September 29, marks the 114th episode of the monthly radio program by the Prime Minister. It will also be the fourth episode after PM Modi assumed office for the third consecutive time.

Akashwani is expected to broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. For the September episode, the telephone lines have been open to the public from September 5-27 for sharing their suggestions with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi held the last Mann ki Baat episode on August 25, 2024.

More about Mann ki Baat The programme was first launched on October 3, 2014, with an aim to connect the various segments of the Indian society, including women, the youth and the elderly. The episodes are broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, and several others. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PM Modi's Mann ki Baat episodes have helped unite Indians, as they come forward with a range of issues to discuss.

The Ministry further noted on social media platform X, that the monthly address has “reached a diverse audience, nurturing a spirit of dialogue and national unity.”