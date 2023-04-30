The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program made its global broadcast today i.e. Sunday, April 30. It is a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Top quotes from 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

1) "I received thousands of letters and messages from the people and was "swept away by emotions" while reading them. The Mann Ki Baat show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people's participation," PM Modi said.

2) "The Mann Ki Baat show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people's participation," PM Modi said, while adding that the show is a way of celebrating others' achievements, an occasion to learn from others.

3) “The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign has improved the gender ratio in Haryana," the Prime Minister said.

4) "Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot, said the PM.

5) “Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements, be it 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Catch the Rain', Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum."