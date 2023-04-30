Mann Ki Baat turns 100! Top quotes from PM Modi's address to nation1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:55 AM IST
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio program started on October 3, 2014 and has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.
The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program made its global broadcast today i.e. Sunday, April 30. It is a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×