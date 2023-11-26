Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has questioned the practice of some families to organise weddings abroad. He has urged such celebrations to be held within India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I know some people want it. But, let's take ‘vocal for local’ seriously on this level too. There might be facilities there now, but soon India will grow to that level," he said on November 26, coinciding with the commemoration of the Mumbai terror attack.

PM Modi has also urged people to use UPI for all payments for December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“UPI payments have increased in the past months, and I urge you to only make UPI payments for the upcoming month and write to me about your experience," the prime minister said.

During Mann Ki Baat, he also announced photography awards in meals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi on 26/11 PM Modi paid tributes on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks.

“We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the most heinous terrorist attack took place in the country. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India’s capability that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage," he said.

Also Read: PM Modi's ‘Top Gun’ moment! Prime minister takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru | Watch The prime minister also noted that November 26 is also important for another reason in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on this day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I remember when we were celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in 2015, the idea came that November 26 be celebrated as Constitution Day. I extend wishes to all on Constitution Day," he said.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.