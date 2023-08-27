comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ News / India/  Mann Ki Baat: 'Youths achieving new success in sports’ PM Modi lauds winners of World University Games
Back

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that lauded the winners of World University Games 2023 and said sports is one area where the country's youth are continuously achieving new success. The Prime Minsiter congratulated and interacted with the athletes who won medals in the World University Games held in China.

During his 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Sports is one area where our youth are continuously achieving new successes...India had the best-ever performance in the World University Games held in China."

(More details awaited)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App