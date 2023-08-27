Mann Ki Baat: 'Youths achieving new success in sports’ PM Modi lauds winners of World University Games1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that lauded the winners of World University Games 2023 and said sports is one area where the country's youth are continuously achieving new success. The Prime Minsiter congratulated and interacted with the athletes who won medals in the World University Games held in China.