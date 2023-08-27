Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that lauded the winners of World University Games 2023 and said sports is one area where the country's youth are continuously achieving new success. The Prime Minsiter congratulated and interacted with the athletes who won medals in the World University Games held in China.
During his 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Sports is one area where our youth are continuously achieving new successes...India had the best-ever performance in the World University Games held in China."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.