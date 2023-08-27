Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mann Ki Baat: 'Youths achieving new success in sports’ PM Modi lauds winners of World University Games

1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises Indian athletes for their success in World University Games 2023, says sports is an area of continuous achievement for youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his 104th episode of Mann ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that lauded the winners of World University Games 2023 and said sports is one area where the country's youth are continuously achieving new success. The Prime Minsiter congratulated and interacted with the athletes who won medals in the World University Games held in China.

During his 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Sports is one area where our youth are continuously achieving new successes...India had the best-ever performance in the World University Games held in China."

(More details awaited)

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST
