A disciplinary action has been initiated against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee by the Union Home Ministry for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose by promoting and spreading canards.

Governor Bose had submitted a report to Home Ministry in late June alleging that the Kolkata CP and DCP were “functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant."

Bose highlighted issues such as Kolkata Police officers preventing victims of post-poll violence from meeting the Governor despite his permission.

"The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against the IPS officers based on a detailed report by Bose," the official told news agency PTI.

Copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4.

The Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.

"These IPS officers through their acts have not only tarnished the office of the Governor but also functioned in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant. They have conveniently chosen to ignore the Conduct Rules," he added.

In his report, Bose mentioned Kolkata Police's alleged new practice of issuing identity cards to Raj Bhavan staff and frisking them upon entry and exit, despite objections from the Governor's office.

"Preventing a delegation of victims of violence from various parts of West Bengal, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, from meeting Bose and subsequently detaining them is an affront to the Constitutional authority of the Governor," the official said.

The official noted that it was troubling that the victims had to move court to meet the Governor.

Referring to the Kolkata Police's "total silence" on Bose's June 13 directive to remove the police contingent from Raj Bhavan, the official said, "it was seen as defying orders".

"Since mid-June, Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan unilaterally set up a 'security mechanism' without the Governor's knowledge and consent, effectively placing the entire establishment under 'arrest' and 'watch'," he said.

The report also alleged that Goyal and Mukherjee were instrumental in promoting another 'complaint' from January 2023.

"It was reported that Kolkata Police registered a 'zero FIR' at a local police station and transferred the case to New Delhi. On June 17, 2024, the alleged complainant publicly said she had nothing against the Governor and wanted to withdraw it. However, Kolkata Police did not allow her to do so," the official said.

Calls to state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty went unanswered.

