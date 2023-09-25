comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 25 2023 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.6 -0.4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.6 0.69%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 414.05 -1.1%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,474.75 -1.42%
Business News/ News / India/  Manohar Lal Khattar announces ban on ‘Hookah bars’ in Haryana
Back

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces that all hookah bars in the state will be shut. One bicycle will be provided by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) department upon the registry of every house: DIPR Haryana

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App