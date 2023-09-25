Manohar Lal Khattar announces ban on ‘Hookah bars’ in Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar announces ban on ‘Hookah bars’ in Haryana1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Haryana CM bans hookah bars, offers one bicycle per household.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces that all hookah bars in the state will be shut. One bicycle will be provided by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) department upon the registry of every house: DIPR Haryana
