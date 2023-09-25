Manohar Lal Khattar announces ban on ‘Hookah bars’ in Haryana

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces that all hookah bars in the state will be shut. One bicycle will be provided by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) department upon the registry of every house: DIPR Haryana {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!