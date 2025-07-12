Manohar Lal Khattar calls Radhika Yadav's murder a ‘domestic matter’: 'People had more morals...'

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana ex-CM, called the brutal murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav “a domestic matter,” and said that “back when there were bigger families, people had more morals and values.”

“It is a domestic matter, so I don't think I should be saying anything... Back when there were bigger families, people had more morals and values. The elders impacted the younger generations in a positive way,," Manohar Lal Khattar said, reported ANI.

Radhika Yadav, a former state-level tennis player was shot to death by her father Deepak Yadav in their Gurugram home on Thursday, July 11. She was shot four times, revealed the tennis player's autopsy report.

Radhika Yadav's father confessed to the shooting on Friday, and was arrested by the police.

Why Radhika Yadav's father killed her Radhika's father Deepak Yadav confessed to cops that he was often ‘taunted for living off his daughter’s income' which led to the fatal shooting in a fit of rage.

The tennis player used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places, which her father objected to, the Gurugram police said on Saturday.

“Radhika did not have her own academy. She used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places. Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she refused. That was the main tussle between the father and daughter,” an investigating officer said, as per PTI.

According to a report by NDTV, Radhika had sustained a shoulder injury during a recent match, which led her to take a break from playing tennis. However, instead of stepping away from the sport altogether, she chose to coach young tennis players.

How the shooting happened Radhika's father used his licensed revolver, and shot her while she was in the kitchen, as per multiple reports.

The tennis player was shot at four times, with one of the bullets having a through-and-through trajectory — it went in and came out of the body — leaving two wounds, as per the autopsy report.

Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav told cops she was unaware of the circumstances surrounding her husband's act of killing their daughter. She was also present on the same floor of the house when the incident took place.

Radhika's family in ‘a state of shock’ Raj Kumar, the accused's brother, said the whole of tennis player's family was ‘in a state of shock.'