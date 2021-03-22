NEW DELHI: Regional cinema may have outshone Bollywood at the 67th National Film Awards announced in the capital on Monday but three of the top four prizes still went to people from the Hindi film industry. While Kangana Ranaut was named best actress jointly for period drama Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and sports drama Panga, Manoj Bajpayee won best actor for critically acclaimed drama Bhonsle. Bajpayee, however, shared the honour with Dhanush for his Tamil film Asuran.

The best director award was bagged by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for his dark comedy Bahattar Hoorain while Malayalam historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal was named the best feature film for the year.

Also Read | The invisible hand in India’s stock market

Other than that, Pallavi Joshi won best supporting actress for The Tashkent Files, a thriller based on the death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, a film that also won best dialogue for its writer director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Kesari, a war drama starring Akshay Kumar won best male playback singer for B Praak for the song “Teri Mitti" on the valour and bravery of martyred soldiers.

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards have been administered by the Indian government’s Directorate of Film Festivals, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama. Every year, a national panel is appointed by the government to select winning entries, which are then awarded at a ceremony held in New Delhi by the President of India. The feature film jury was chaired by veteran filmmaker N Chandra this year.

Most other categories saw non-Hindi cinema score high. Telugu film Maharshi was named best popular film providing wholesome entertainment while Anandi Gopal, a Marathi movie on the life of one of the first female practitioners of western medicine, won best film on social issues. The Indira Gandhi Award for best film of a debut director went to Mathukutty Xavier for his Malayalam thriller Helen. Acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi won best supporting actor for his turn as the transgender in Super Deluxe while Naga Vishal was named best child artiste for Tamil film KD Engira Karuppudurai.

Jallikattu, the Malayalam film that was India’s official entry to the Oscars this year, won best cinematography for Gireesh Gangadharan. D.Imman and Prabuddha Banerjee shared the best music award for songs and background music in Viswasam (Tamil) and Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)respectively.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was named the best feature film in Hindi while mystery thriller Gumnaami, sports drama Jersey and period action film Asuran won in the Bengali, Telugu and Tamil languages respectively.

The Indian government had conceived the National Film Awards to honour films made across India, on a national scale, to encourage the furthering of Indian art and culture. The awards that are presented in two main categories--feature and non-feature films--come with eligibility criteria such as the makers of a film, and particularly the director, to be Indian nationals and for the film to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via