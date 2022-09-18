Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee paid a visit to former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is scheduled to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after getting a nod from a special CBI court. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav was also present and shared the picture of the meeting.

"Lal of Bihar's soil, a well-known and serious actor of Hindi cinema, Padmashree @BajpayeeManoj ji reached the residence and got information about the health benefits of father Shri @laluprasadrjd ji. Due to his hard work and ability, he has made Bihar proud by becoming an identity in the film industry," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav in Hindi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently out on bail due to various ailments. He was convicted and sentenced in multiple fodder scam cases.

Prasad is in Patna for the last few weeks after he went on treatment for a fracture in his right shoulder in New Delhi. He will leave for Singapore next week for further treatment.

“We have been asked to submit an affidavit giving a declaration that the passport would be submitted back in the court once he returns to the country after treatment," his counsel told the CBI court while asking for his release.

Fodder Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to five year imprisonment and five years jail and imposed a fine of ₹60 lakh in the fifth fodder scam case. He was found guilty of illegal withdrawals of ₹139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The scam was discovered during a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department in January 1996 by Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare. After mounting pressure to investigate the case, the Patna High Court appointed the CBI in March 1996. The CBI files a FIR in this case when Bihar and Jharkhand were both unified states.

Lalu Prasad was named as an accused in the case for the first time in the chargesheet filed by the CBI in June 1997.

Following the chargesheet and mounting opposition pressure, Lalu resigned as chief minister, after which he appointed his wife Rabri Devi as chief minister and silently controlled Bihar politics in July 1997.