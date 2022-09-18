Manoj Bajpayee meets ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi Yadav2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee met former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee paid a visit to former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is scheduled to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after getting a nod from a special CBI court. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav was also present and shared the picture of the meeting.