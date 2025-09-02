Manoj Jarange breaks fast unto death over Maratha quota as Maharashtra issues GR on Hyderabad gazetteer

After a 5-day-old hunger strike in Mumbai, activist Manoj Jarange ended the protest while declaring victory over Maratha quota demands, PTI reported.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government on September 2 released a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the set-up of a committees, a village-level mechanism, to assist in the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, provided they can submit documentary proof showing their ancestral recognition as Kunbi.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department issued the government resolution (GR) following a breakthrough in discussions between a group of cabinet ministers and activist Manoj Jarange. This development occurred on the fifth day of Jarange’s hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, where he was demanding reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

Maratha quota: What will the committee do? “In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates. The committee shall ensure that every claim is assessed in a time-bound and transparent manner,” the GR stated.

It said the panel will consist of a Gram Sevak, a Talathi (revenue official), and an Assistant Agriculture Officer. These members will be responsible for verifying the documents submitted by applicants from the Maratha community and reporting their findings to the competent authority.

"The intention of the government is to provide Kunbi caste certification to all Maratha claimants who can demonstrate their lineage through official documents, thereby enabling them to avail of reservation benefits lawfully," the GR added.

The recent Government Resolution (GR) outlines that individuals from the Maratha community, or their ancestors, who owned agricultural land before or on November 21, 1961, must present historical evidence such as old land records or official register extracts. These documents will serve as the basis for local inquiries conducted by designated committees, which will then issue certification accordingly, according to the report.

The Maharashtra government amended the 2012 rules regarding the issuance and verification of caste certificates for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-notified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Special Backward Categories in July 2023. This amendment allowed for the examination of archival records. A year later, in July 2024, the government issued another resolution instructing various departments to provide access to old revenue and land records to aid the verification process. The latest GR, released on Tuesday, expands on these measures by establishing village-level committees to streamline the certification process for Maratha community members.

Additionally, the Hyderabad Gazetteer, an order issued in 1918 by the Nizam’s government of the former Hyderabad State, which included present-day Marathwada in central Maharashtra, classified certain Maratha groups as Kunbis. In Maharashtra, Kunbis fall under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. While putting the Hyderabad gazetteer into effect, it will allow Marathas from the Marathwada region to be recognised as Kunbis, making them eligible for reservation benefits in education and government employment.