Manoj Jarange declares victory in Maratha Quota stir; says will leave Mumbai if Maharashtra Govt issues GRs Today

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday declared “we have won” before jubilant supporters at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, after Maharashtra ministers joined him at the protest site, and reportedly agreed to his key demands.

Advertisement

Addressing the crowd following his five-day fast, Jarange announced that he would call off the agitation and leave the city by 9 pm if the Maharashtra government formally issued Government Resolutions (GRs) acceding to his quota demands.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday issued a two-month ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to pass a Government Resolution (GR) recognising Marathas and Kunbis as members of the same community. The development came as the Bombay High Court permitted him to continue his agitation at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan until 3 September.

Why has Jarange given the Maharashtra government a deadline? Patil has insisted that the state formally recognise Marathas in the Marathwada region as Kunbis, enabling them to secure benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. His demands also include extending Kunbi status to Marathas listed in the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes, followed by recognition in the Aundh and Bombay gazettes.

Advertisement

What did the Bombay High Court say on the protest? A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe observed that any breach of court orders would invite strict action, noting that “the majesty of the law” must be upheld. The court accepted a request from Patil’s legal team, including senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, for time to continue discussions with the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota. The hearing has been adjourned until 3 September at 1 pm.

How has the Maharashtra government responded? Three state ministers—Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Manikrao Kokate, and Shivendra Raje Bhosle—visited Azad Maidan to initiate dialogue with the activist. According to Jarange, the government has promised to compensate families of those who lost their lives during the agitation within a week and to withdraw criminal cases against protesters.

Advertisement

What is the situation on the Azad Maidan in Mumbai? The Mumbai Police issued notices directing protesters to vacate Azad Maidan, citing breaches of interim conditions. Security personnel have also begun clearing demonstrators from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where agitation had continued for four days. Despite this, Jarange declared he would not leave Azad Maidan “even if he dies”.

On Monday, the High Court had directed protesters to vacate all areas of Mumbai except Azad Maidan by noon, observing that the city was being “literally paralysed” by the agitation. While Jarange briefly escalated his protest by abstaining from water, he was later seen sipping water on Tuesday evening after addressing his supporters.

Maratha Quota Protest: What happens next? The court will resume hearings on 3 September, with instructions that the government must provide medical assistance should Jarange’s health deteriorate in the meantime. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has affirmed that his administration will adhere to the court’s directives while exploring legal measures to address the quota demand.