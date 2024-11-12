Manoj Mitra, Bengali thespian of ‘Banchharamer Bagan’ fame dies at 86 due to old-age related ailments

Bengali theatre icon Manoj Mitra, famed for his work in 'Banchharamer Bagan,' has passed away at 86. His contributions to theatre and cinema, particularly in farces and fantasies that tackled social issues, leave a profound legacy. 

Written By Sayantani
Updated12 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Famous Bengali theatre personality Manoj Mitra, known for writing and directing farces and fantasies to highlight social and political issues, died at a hospital here on Tuesday due to old-age related ailments. Manoj Mitra was 86.
Famous Bengali theatre personality Manoj Mitra, known for writing and directing farces and fantasies to highlight social and political issues, died at a hospital here on Tuesday due to old-age related ailments. Manoj Mitra was 86.(HT_PRINT)

Veteran Bengali theatre stalwart Manoj Mitra, celebrated for his profound impact on the arts through farcical and fantastical works that illuminated societal and political issues, passed away on Tuesday. The 86-year-old breathed his last at a Kolkata hospital due to age-related ailments, marking the end of an era for Bengali cinema and theatre.

Manoj Mitra’s Final Days

Manoj Mitra, who had been battling health complications for some time, was admitted to the hospital on 3 November with a range of conditions, including breathing difficulties and electrolyte imbalances, medical professionals confirmed.

A doctor at the facility said, “He was admitted with several illnesses. His condition kept on deteriorating and today at around 8.50 am he left us.”

Also Read | Pakistan bomb blast: Death toll rises to 26, others remain critical - 7 points

The octogenarian had previously been hospitalised in September for similar issues but was discharged by the end of the month after showing signs of recovery.

Tribute from CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt condolences following Mitra’s death, describing his passing as an irreplaceable loss.

Also Read | Liam Payne death probe: ‘Close friend’ denies abandonment allegation

"Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning," Banerjee shared on social media platform X.

Acknowledging his profound legacy, she added, “He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning.

Manoj Mitra's Legacy of Bengali Theatre and Cinema

Manoj Mitra’s name became synonymous with Bengali theatre, where he wrote, directed, and performed in numerous plays that deftly combined humour and insight to critique social and political structures.

Mitra was especially known for his acclaimed performance in Tapan Sinha’s film Banchharamer Bagan, adapted from his own play Sajano Bagaan. His prowess extended to collaborations with celebrated directors, featuring in Satyajit Ray’s iconic films such as Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.

Also Read | Tyka Nelson dies at 64; music fans mourn demise of Prince’s sister

Manoj Mitra's talent also shone in his diverse roles across the works of other prominent filmmakers, including Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta, and Goutam Ghose. Whether playing comical or antagonistic characters, he consistently brought depth and authenticity to his portrayals.

Also Read | Harris outlines peace strategy to end Israel-Hamas conflict after Sinwar’s death

Manoj Mitra's Indelible Mark on Bengali Arts

Manoj Mitra’s work continues to resonate, remembered for its wit and exploration of human nature, societal critique, and cultural commentary. His creative legacy endures through his numerous plays and performances, which remain an integral part of Bengali theatrical tradition.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaManoj Mitra, Bengali thespian of ‘Banchharamer Bagan’ fame dies at 86 due to old-age related ailments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    787.90
    12:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -16.85 (-2.09%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.25
    12:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.21%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    257.65
    12:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.29%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    295.75
    12:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    649.75
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    25.85 (4.14%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,882.60
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    15.6 (0.84%)

    Coforge share price

    8,128.30
    12:42 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    64.9 (0.8%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.85
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    256.45
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -13.2 (-4.9%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,163.20
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -262.1 (-4.83%)

    Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

    510.00
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -25.9 (-4.83%)

    JBM Auto share price

    1,478.00
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -73.5 (-4.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    651.75
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    49.9 (8.29%)

    EPL share price

    272.65
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    19.8 (7.83%)

    Uno Minda share price

    993.50
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    71.2 (7.72%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    663.30
    12:43 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.25 (5.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.