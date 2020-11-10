Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released ahead of Diwali

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has released gold and sliver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Diwali for millions of devotees worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, Lt Governor said, "Today released Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gold & Silver coins ahead of Diwali for millions of devotees worldwide."

"Few seekers are not able to travel to Vaishno Devi’s sunlit peak of mountain at Katra due to Corona Pandemic, so the Shrine Board has decided to make the coins available in Jammu and Delhi as well," he added.

Lt Governor Sinha said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to release the coins.

Sinha on choosing the path of peace

He stressed that it is important for people to choose the path of peace in the interest of humanity.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has developed coins of two to 10 grams carrying an impression of the holy “pindies", the spokesman said.

Rates of the coins depend on the denomination chosen and the prevailing gold and silver rates, he said.

Currently, a 10-gram silver coin is available at ₹770 while that of five grams will cost ₹410.

A two-gram gold coin will cost ₹11,490; five-gram for ₹28,150; and 10-gram for ₹55,880, he said.

These coins are available at souvenir shops at the shrine; Jammu airport; Katra; Kalika Dham, Jammu; and J K House, 5 Prithviraj Road, Delhi.

