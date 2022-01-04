Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. In a tweet, Tiwari said he has "mild fever and cold" and has isolated himself.

"Day before yesterday (January 2), I was feeling unwell since night. Due to mild fever and cold, I could not even go for the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have tested positive in the test today. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family," Tiwari wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

परसों (2 Jan) रात से ही अस्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा था।हल्का बुखार और ज़ुकाम होने के कारण कल उत्तराखंड - रूद्रपुर प्रचार में भी नहीं जा पाया था..टेस्ट में आज पॉज़िटिव आया हूँ..

सतर्कता बरतते हुए अपने आप को कल ही isolate कर लिया था.

कृपया अपना और अपने परिवार का ध्यान रखें 🙏 — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) January 4, 2022

He has asked his staff and those who came in contact with him to get tested and quarantine themselves as a precaution. The BJP star campaigner, Tiwari has cancelled his upcoming rallies in poll bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has to address a rally in Lucknow on January 7, which has been cancelled now, one of his staff members.

According to his staff members, the BJP MP has tested positive for Covid-19 second time, earlier he had tested positive during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April 2021. He has last addressed a public gathering in Chandigarh on December 21.

Besides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tested positive for Covid-19 today. CM Kejriwal urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

According to officials, this is the first time Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19. In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while Kejriwal had developed symptoms, he tested negative. Kejriwal has tested positive a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.46%. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 84% of the capital's total Covid-19 cases in the last two days were of the Omicron variant. Currently, Delhi has 382 Omicron cases of which 57 have been discharged.

