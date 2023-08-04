Man-on-date refuses to pay bill at Delhi cafe. Here's what happened next2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Man beaten, sexually assaulted, and robbed during date at cafe in Delhi; accused captured assault on video for extortion.
A 26-year-old man who was on a date with his girlfriend at a cafe on Vikas Marg in the national capital, was allegedly beaten up, sexually assaulted, and robbed in the east Delhi area, said police on Thursday, adding that the accused also captured the assault in camera for money extortion.