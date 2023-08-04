comScore
Man-on-date refuses to pay bill at Delhi cafe. Here's what happened next
A 26-year-old man who was on a date with his girlfriend at a cafe on Vikas Marg in the national capital, was allegedly beaten up, sexually assaulted, and robbed in the east Delhi area, said police on Thursday, adding that the accused also captured the assault in camera for money extortion. 

Police said that the accused robbed cash, and a mobile phone from the victim. “He also blackmailed the victim with the assault video and demanded 50,000 from him," police said as quoted by the news agency PTI. 

On July 28, a PCR call was received at Preet Vihar police station about an injured undergoing treatment at Hedgewar Hospital, said police. 

After getting the information, police immediately visited the hospital and found that the victim was not fit to give a statement at that time, PTI reported. 

“He (victim) was with his girlfriend on that day and ordered wine at a cafe on Vikas Mark. The waiter gave him a bill of 2,600 to which he objected. During a heated argument, the staff at the cafe started abusing and beating him," the police official said after the victim gave a statement on July 29. 

Thereafter, the man was forcefully bundled into a car and beaten up while he was being taken towards Meerut. After reaching Gang Nahar, he was physically abused by the accused persons. A total of 8,000, his car key, and a mobile phone were robbed from him, police said as quoted by PTI. 

A police officer said that after demanding 50,000 for deleting the assault video, the accused left him near Vivekanand Mahila College, Vivek Vihar in an injured condition, and his family members took him to the hospital. 

So far, police have arrested three accused in the case while efforts are on to nab others. A case under sections 308, 365, 394, 506, 307, 384, 120B and 34 of the IPC was registered at Preet Vihar police station. 

 

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
