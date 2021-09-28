NEW DELHI : Manpreet Singh Badal, who took charge as finance minister of Punjab in the new state cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday he will consult businesses and traders over the next fortnight to address all their concerns and approach the GST Council or other authorities for resolution wherever needed.

Badal said he would meet all major sections of trade and industry including the service sector to address their legitimate concerns. “I don’t wish to see a situation where any section of our business feels that its concerns have not reached the right person in policy making. Those that need actions at my end will be settled with urgency and concern," Badal said in the statement. Badal handles the portfolios of taxation, governance reforms and programme implementation, besides finance. He will also be in charge of commercial taxes.

The minister committed to making tax collections more reliant on technology and less on human intervention.

“I’m a strong believer that taxes are best collected through business progress and entrepreneurial freedom. Contact with businesses for tax enforcement should be minimal," Badal said, adding that he would strengthen the IT infrastructure and automation “to make tax collection and scrutiny processes remote, faceless and trouble free." Badal also assured that he would study areas tax ambiguity which he would clarify.

Badal was among the MLAs who took oath on Sunday as part of the new cabinet. Chief minister Channi succeeds Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the position earlier this month.

Badal’s assurance of addressing the legitimate tax concerns of businesses and traders comes at a time the GST Council is preparing for more reforms and administrative steps to further boost tax collections.

“The government recognizes that many stakeholders are facing significant disruption due to Covid-19. The Government wants to give all stakeholders time to submit their issues which I shall take up these within GST Council," the minister said.

Badal said though governments need revenue, it has to be through use of judicious methods keeping the interests of law-abiding tax payers. “I would hate to see tax harassment of any kind and would like to monitor any such aberrations personally. I’m going to take measures that will improve the levels of voluntary compliance reducing any incentive for tax evasion while targeting habitual and organized offenders," the minister said.

The minister also emphasized on the optimal balance is needed between revenue and expenditure, development and social justice, facilitation and enforcement, short term goals on one hand and fiscal prudence and sustainability on the other. “It thus requires tight rope walking, not much different from what a common man faces every day at his home," Badal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.