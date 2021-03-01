Manpreet Vohra appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

Manpreet Vohra, presently the Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed

New Delhi: Manpreet Vohra, presently the Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday.

"Manpreet Vohra (IFS:1988), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement.

