Manpreet Vohra appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

"Manpreet Vohra (IFS:1988), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.