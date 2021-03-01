Subscribe
Manpreet Vohra appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia
The Australian flag

Manpreet Vohra appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

03:35 PM IST ANI

Manpreet Vohra, presently the Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed

New Delhi: Manpreet Vohra, presently the Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday.

New Delhi: Manpreet Vohra, presently the Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday.

Vohra is a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

Vohra is a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

"Manpreet Vohra (IFS:1988), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

