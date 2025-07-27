Mansa Devi stampede: ‘Rumour’ caused panic at Haridwar temple | What happened exactly?

At least six people died and many were injured after a stampede took place at Haridwar’s hilltop Mansa Devi temple where hundreds of devotees had gathered on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9 am on Sunday. Around 35 people were rushed to the hospital and six of them died, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Doba told PTI videos.

What led to the stampede? Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said that rumours of an electric current where stairs to the temple begin sent people into panic, leading to the stampede.

"A stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple in the morning because of a rumour... ," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Being a Sunday, a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple atop the Shivalik Hills at a height of over 500 feet.

Videos from the spot showed a massive rush of people, including children and women, making their way to the temple. Outside the hospital, worried family members waited for news of their loved ones.

Magisterial probe ordered CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered. “We have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, and those responsible for spreading the rumour will face strict action,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede.

"Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said in a post on X.

The State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade are at the spot.

Earlier, in a post on Facebook, Dhami said he was saddened by the incident and asserted that the situation was being monitored.

"Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations," Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard, and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees," he added.