Mansar Lake project will attract 20 lakh tourists every year: Jitender Singh

In a move to increase tourism, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, today inaugurated the Mansar Lake Development Plan in Jammu and Kashmir. The project is eyed to attract almost 20 lakh tourists every year and create employment for 1.15 crore man-days with an income generation of ₹800 crore per year, he added.

Speaking at the e-foundation ceremony, the union minister said, "Today is a historic day for the people of Mansar Region, as the Mansar Lake Development Plan is getting fulfilled after a long wait of 70 years."

Singh credited the Narendra Modi-led government for the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir saying the region has received highest priority in development, particularly the Udhampur-Doda-Kathua parliamentary constituency. "The number of national projects initiated in the region during the last six years are more than the number of such projects initiated in the earlier seven decades," he added.

Citing the Shahpur Kandi Irrigation Projects which were revived after four decades and the Ujh multipurpose project, which has also been revived after over 5 decades, he said that the region has witnessed many such projects in the last six years.

Talking about future projects, Singh mentioned the Katra-Delhi expressway corridor for which the has begun and also talked about the world's highest railway bridge coming up in Reasi.

"Mansar is of immense importance from pilgrimage as well heritage point of view beyond being the most scenic attraction due to vast Mansar Lake and its flora and fauna," said Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir at the e-inauguration event.

Speaking about the tourist attraction, he said that 7% of the region's GDP is contributed by tourism but the novel coronavirus has impacted the sector. "Centre has given ₹706 crore for tourism sector and multi-pronged approach is being adopted to bring Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most preferred tourist destination in the World Map," he added.

Advisor to the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, CEO of Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority Dr. Gurvinder Jit Singh also attended the event among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.