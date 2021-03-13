Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze , who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a Thane court.

Vaze filed the plea under section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Thane district sessions court. Under this section, a person can seek bail if he or she is apprehending arrest in a case.

The sessions court posted the plea for hearing on 19 March and directed the investigating officer to file his affidavit in reply.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday recorded the statement of Vaze, in which he has denied using the SUV that was in possession of Hiran.

Vaze's transfer

Vaze, accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday.

He has been transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) unit of Mumbai police.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Vaze would be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case.

"Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in Mansukh Hiren death case," said Deshmukh in the Legislative Council.

BJP has been demanding the suspension and arrest of Vaze.

On 25 February, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside. Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on 5 March.

Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via