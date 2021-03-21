Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mansukh Hiran death case: Sachin Waze's two associates held

Mansukh Hiran death case: Sachin Waze's two associates held

File Photo: According to ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze(Pratik Chorge/ HT)
1 min read . 06:20 PM IST ANI

Maharashtra ATS said that the two accused, arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, were presented in the court on Sunday and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case.

According to ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze and suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze and suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Shinde was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Lakhanbhaiya encounter case. After being released on parole in 2020, Shinde has been in touch with Sachin Waze and helped him in his work.

Maharashtra ATS said that the two accused, arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, were presented in the court on Sunday and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30.

Maharashtra ATS is probing if more hands were linked with the case and who is the mastermind behind the crime.

Waze was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

After the NIA, now the Maharashtra ATS is seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi Prisons steps up efforts to tackle Covid-19 as inmates return

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

China's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST

Rajasthan govt tightens curbs: Negative Covid report must for travellers, night curfew in 8 cities: Details here

1 min read . 05:32 PM IST

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.