Home >News >India >Mansukh Hiren death case: Maharashtra ATS records statement of Sachin Vaze

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recorded the statement of Sachin Vaze, the Assistant Police Inspector whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, confirmed an ATS officer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case.

"Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in Mansukh Hiren death case," said Deshmukh in the Legislative Council.

BJP has been demanding the suspension and arrest of Vaze.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

