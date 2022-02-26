Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandavia on Saturday launched the National Polio Immunization Drive for 2022 by administering polio drops to children below five years of age in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, “India’s strategic fight against polio is a success story of India’s public health policy against vaccine-preventable diseases. We need to continue to be vigilant and ensure that every child under 5 years of age must get polio drops."

“Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Universal Immunization Programme is focusing to protect children from more diseases than ever before and has introduced several new vaccines like Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), Rotavirus vaccine, and Measles-Rubella vaccine (MR) in the recent past. Further, to provide additional protection to our children, the Government of India has also introduced the injectable Inactivated Polio Vaccine into its routine immunization program. While we are making efforts to protect our children from more and more diseases, it is important that all vaccines under the programme reach every child of our country.", Dr. Mandaviya further added.

Stressing on the importance of observing National Immunisation Day, the Union Health Minister HFM said, “The aim of Swastha Bharath can only be achieved if our children are healthy. The objective of Mission Indradhanush or Polio Vaccination Drive is to protect our children against such deadly diseases. Since our neighbouring countries are still not polio free, we should remain vigil and continue the vaccination program. Over 15 crore children of age less than 5 years will be vaccinated in the coming months. Door-to-door Vaccination campaigns through robust micro-planning will be done to ensure that no one is left. I congratulate all the Health Care Workers, Stakeholders like WHO, UNICEF, Rotary club and NGOs for making this immunization programme a Lok Bhagidari Andolan as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister. I request all families to come forward to get their children Vaccinated."

The Union Health Secretary highlighted the achievements and the way forward to implement the National Immunisation Programme. He said, “Though India is polio free, it is still our responsibility to remain vigil. Transit teams deployed at all the states to ensure immunization. And, continuous pulse polio implementation at borders are happening as our neighbouring countries are still reporting Polio Cases."

