Mansukh Mandaviya launches National Polio Immunization Drive 2022

Stressing on the importance of observing National Immunisation Day, the Union Health Minister HFM said, “The aim of Swastha Bharath can only be achieved if our children are healthy. The objective of Mission Indradhanush or Polio Vaccination Drive is to protect our children against such deadly diseases. Since our neighbouring countries are still not polio free, we should remain vigil and continue the vaccination program. Over 15 crore children of age less than 5 years will be vaccinated in the coming months. Door-to-door Vaccination campaigns through robust micro-planning will be done to ensure that no one is left. I congratulate all the Health Care Workers, Stakeholders like WHO, UNICEF, Rotary club and NGOs for making this immunization programme a Lok Bhagidari Andolan as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister. I request all families to come forward to get their children Vaccinated."