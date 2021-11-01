As dengue cases are on the rise in the national capital, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, chaired a review meeting to asses the situation.

Pointing out the urgency of the matter, the minister said, many poor people are affected by dengue who are weakened due to low platelet count. “Primary health care centres may prescribe anti-pyretic drugs to suppress the symptoms without addressing the root cause which may lead to eventual demise of the patient."

“Since testing is the most important step to identifying dengue, these deaths will not be reported as such and the incidence will continue to be under-reported."

The meeting was also attended by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM, Vikash Sheel, Additional Secretary (Health), Arti Ahuja.

Centre-state co-ordination

Mandaviya stressed on the need for and effective co-ordination between Center and States.

Some hospitals are over-burdened with dengue cases, while beds continue to be empty in other hospitals. He pointed out, “Effective communication between all stakeholders was thus suggested as the way forward. He requested the Delhi officials to look into the possibility of repurposing COVID beds to treat Dengue."

Here is what the minister advised:

Use of mosquito nets, full sleeved clothing, indoor fogging are to be encouraged while the MCDs are to spray in the houses of the Dengue patients and 60 houses around it.

Other than removing stagnant water in houses, restaurants, industries, overhead tanks, the Health Minister stressed on the identification of slums without regular supply of water where water is stored for consumption.

Although extensive cleaning is required in some surfaces where water gets replaced frequently like coolers and refrigerator trays, the use of chemicals like Temephos granules is known to be effective in larvae control.

The minister was apprised that campaign of the Delhi Government to sensitize school children on larvae control and training them to ensure lack of water storage in flower pots, feeding bowls for birds, coolers etc., will be taken up as the schools are being re-opened. Biological larvicide fishes like Gambusia have been deployed in 163 sites.

Although only 10% cases are complicated and mortality seldom crosses 1%, all Delhi Govt health officials assured the Union Health Minister that the outbreak shall be contained with the help of all stakeholders. The meeting also discussed the new vaccines developed to target Dengue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.