New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took charge as the minister of health & family welfare, while Bharati Pravin Pawar assumed office as the minister of state for health.

Mandaviya was appointed the new union health minister after a mega reshuffle in the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Mandaviya has also been given the charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

A Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Mandaviya is an MA in Political Science from Bhavnagar University. He has actively participated in the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), and was recently honoured by the UNICEF and other organisations for his contribution to women's menstrual hygiene. In 2016, he was sworn in as a minister of state for road transport & highways, shipping and chemical & fertilizers. He was re-elected for the second term in Rajya Sabha in March 2018.

While Mandaviya replaced Harsh Vardhan as the health minister, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey has been replaced by Bharati Pravin Pawar as the junior minister. Pawar quit the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the BJP in 2019. She is the daughter-in-law of former minister Arjun Tulshiram Pawar.

On Thursday, the two ministers were received by senior officers of the ministry, including Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, Vandana Gurnani, additional secretary and mission director, NHM (MoHFW), Manohar Agnani, additional secretary (health), Vikash Sheel, additional secretary (health), Alok Saxena, additional secretary, Sunil Kumar, DGHS (MoHFW), Arun Singhal CEO, FSSAI and other key officials.

