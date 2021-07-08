Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union health minister

A Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Mandaviya is an MA in Political Science from Bhavnagar University. He has actively participated in the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), and was recently honoured by the UNICEF and other organisations for his contribution to women's menstrual hygiene. In 2016, he was sworn in as a minister of state for road transport & highways, shipping and chemical & fertilizers. He was re-elected for the second term in Rajya Sabha in March 2018.