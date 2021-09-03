Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be on a visit to Italy between 4 and 7 September for G20 health ministers' meeting, according to news agency ANI.

The G20 health ministers' meeting comes at a time when the world is going through a very difficult phase due to unprecedented health crisis in the form of Covid-19.

The pandemic is still not over yet as some parts of the world are still reeling under pressure due to resurgence of virus.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

India faced the deadly second wave of Covid during the months of April-May, when daily cases went up to as high as 4 lakh. However, since then, the cases have come down but still are in range of 40-50,000.

