‘Severe cyclone’ Montha to hit on Oct 28; IMD warns of heavy rain in Chennai, Odisha

In view of the gathering cyclonic storm — named Montha, in the Bay of Bengal, India’s eastern coast is likely to be affected. The storm is expected to lash costal areas with extremely heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a severe cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 26. The system is expected to intensify further and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, during the evening or night of October 28.

Due to the cyclone, Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27 to 28, particularly in parts of Yanam and Rayalaseema. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for the entire state on October 26.

Odisha is also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain on October 28 and 29, affecting districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. Wind speeds are expected to rise to 60–70 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in some areas.

Where will rain occur in Tamil Nadu? For today, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts. Light to moderate rain is likely over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts.

Heavy showers may start as early as October 25 in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpet, and Puducherry, spreading to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet by October 26.

On October 27, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Vellore are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with intense downpours in Chennai. By October 28, rain is likely to ease, remaining heavy mainly in Tiruvallur and Ranipet.

Where will the cyclone make landfall? The depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a cyclone by Monday morning. According to IMD, it may make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28.

What areas will be affected? The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, along with strong winds and possible coastal flooding. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant and follow official warnings.

What is the current status of the storm? The IMD said that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has moved slightly west-northwest at a speed of 8 kmph in the past six hours.



“As of 11:30 pm on October 25, it was centred near latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E — about 550 km west of Port Blair, 850 km east-southeast of Chennai, and around 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, ” the IMD said.

The system is expected to strengthen into a “deep depression” by October 26 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.