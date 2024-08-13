India’s star shooter and double Olympic bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan has dismissed marriage rumours of his daughter with silver medallist Neeraj Chopra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that Manu is still very young and not even thinking about it right now.

The rumours spread after videos of India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with Manu Bhaker and her mother surfaced on social media. They were spotted at an event after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," Ram Kishan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Highlighting the bond and affection between them, Ram Kishan said that Neeraj is like a son to Manu's mother. “Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neeraj Chopra’s uncle also dismissed the rumours of marriage between the two Olympic medalist's.

He said: “Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know."

22-year-old Manu scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event – where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.

She also came close to winning a third bronze in 25m pistol before finishing a creditable fourth.

“I think we all work hard to win medals. But if that happens (winning more than 2 individual medals at Olympics) then that would be great. The aim is to work hard and better this performance in the future," Bhaker told PTI Videos on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}