Bus makers push back against fire safety proposal
The industry, including manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), cites marginal incremental benefit and additional costs of up to ₹1 lakh per bus if the rules are enforced. Bus makers are hoping that the CMVR committee will take up the issue soon, and that the draft notification will be reworked, senior industry executives said, not wanting to be named.
New Delhi: Manufacturers are pushing back against a proposal for installing fire alarms and sprinkler systems in passenger and school buses.
