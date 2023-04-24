Bus makers push back against fire safety proposal

“Fire safety has two elements: safety of passengers and safety of the vehicle and people on the road. When it comes to occupant safety, one element is the safe exit of passengers in the event of fire versus the prevention of fire. It has been shown through various studies than if an alarm is sounded at an appropriate time when there is a likelihood of fire within the engine compartment, and there are preventive measures around safe exit, then you don’t need to deploy very expensive fire-resistant seat covers, leather and foam. All buses are already equipped with a fire suppression system that is at par with the best globally. The suppression mechanism in the engine compartment is imperative for fire protection. It is essential to ensure that fire doesn’t happen at all because of poor maintenance, faulty design, short circuit, and other reasons", an industry stakeholder, part of the consultations, said.