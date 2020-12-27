Manufacturers should ensure Indian products are world-class: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of ‘vocal for local’. He also urged the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class and meet qualitatively globally standards.

Modi also urged citizens to take new year resolution for the betterment of the country, use more local products in their day-to-day lives and aim to make the country free from plastic. The Prime Minister made these observations in this year’s last edition of his monthly radio interaction, Mann ki Baat.

“This is the opportune moment to work with the ethos of ‘zero effect, zero defect’. I urge manufacturers and industry leaders of the country …people of the country have taken a firm step…moving a bold step forward…vocal for local is reverberating in each and every household….in such a scenario, it is time to ensure that our products meet global standards. Whatever is global best; we should make it in India and prove it," Modi said during the radio programme.

He added that for achieving this, both entrepreneurs and startups have to come forward. Quoting a citizen’s letter, Modi said that while citizens were supporting the idea of a “self-reliant India", manufacturers should ensure that there should not be any compromise on the quality of the products that are made in India.

Modi’s comments came in the backdrop of an ongoing month-long farmer protests in the national capital demanding that the three farm laws should be repealed. He had said during an address on Friday that the Union government was ready for talks at any time on issues related to farmers. There has been a high-pitched political battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition over the ongoing protests by farmers.

In his today's address, Modi spoke about how farmers in Kashmir would get benefitted by the geographical indication (GI) tag for its saffron. He added that with this development, the Kashmiri Saffron, which represents the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, will move towards being a globally popular brand.

“Saffron from Kashmir has now got a distinct identity with the GI Tag recognition. You will be delighted to know that after obtaining the GI Tag certificate, Kashmiri Saffron was launched in a super market in Dubai. Now its exports will get a boost. This will further strengthen our efforts to build an atmanirbhar Bharat. Farmers growing saffron will be especially benefited by this," he said.

Modi also recalled his recent visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in the national capital on last Sunday to pay tributes on the death anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. He added that the nation remembers the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh and the four Sahibzaade.

“This martyrdom served as a new beacon of learning for entire humanity; for the country. This martyrdom served towards the great deed of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom… Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact," he added.

