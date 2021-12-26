Manufacturing Brahmos so that no countries dare to attack India: Rajnath Singh

While laying foundation stone for BrahMos Missiles production unit, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “We want to Manufacture Brahmos just to ensure that no nations with ill intentions dare to attack India." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the sure.

During the event, the Defence Minister said, "We are manufacturing missile not to attack any nation. In history, we have never encroached on any neighbouring country land or invaded any nation. We want to Manufacture Brahmos just to ensure that no nations with ill intentions dare to attack India and we proved our deterrence power in Uri and Pulwama."

Congratulating the scientists and engineers of DRDO & BrahMos Aerospace, Shri Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the two units will play a pivotal role in bolstering national security, defence production as well as the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

He said, the state-of-the-art facilities will prove to be an important milestone in the defence sector. He added that the establishment of these units will generate revenue; provide employment opportunities to the youth and help in achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that the message of Make in India, Make for India and Make for World has been sent out globally.

On the 'Defence Technology and Test Centre', the Raksha Mantri said, the Centre will provide the technological base to develop defence products keeping in mind the young innovators and startups in Amausi region of Uttar Pradesh. He added that the Centre will make all endeavours to fulfil the creative energy, capabilities and aspirations of the youth of Uttar Pradesh. It will help in bringing the MSMEs of Uttar Pradesh together and bring the state at the forefront in the field of defence and aerospace manufacturing, he said. He added that the Centre, through skill development, will create direct and indirect employment in the field of defence and aerospace manufacturing.

The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system. This new centre would be ready over the next two to three years and will commence production at a rate of 80-100 BRAHMOS-NG missiles per year, an official release said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said, Uttar Pradesh will become a Defence production hub and BrahMos missile will be manufactured in Lucknow which will lead to the creation of new employment opportunities for youth.

