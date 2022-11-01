Manufacturing companies to raise hiring targets in October-December: Report

Manufacturing companies to raise hiring targets in October-December: Report1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- Manufacturing firms are looking to scale up after two years of covid-19 and they are staffing their frontlines with young workforce
The manufacturing sector has raised its hiring projections with 57% of employers, studied by recruitment firm TeamLease Services, looking to hire in the October-December (Q3) quarter.
When combined with the services industry, the hiring targets have increased from 61% in July-September to 65% in Q3 and are projected to cross 70% in the next few quarters.
The TeamLease Services report ‘Employment Outlook Report’, notes that metro and tier I cities (91%) have indicated a higher intent to hire versus tier-2 cities (69%), tier-3 (39%) and rural locations (21%).
Manufacturing firms are looking to scale up after two years of covid-19 pandemic. They are staffing their frontlines with young workforce. Large manufacturing firms, with scale and technological heft, lead the hiring intent (65%) on the back of festive demand and have optimized their production capacities; followed by small-scale industries at 41% and medium-sized businesses at 39%.
The report said that junior level talent (57%) commands the best demand, and is closely followed by entry-level talent (51%), mid-level (29%) and senior-level (21%).
From a job function perspective, manufacturing companies are focusing more on operations and the profiles which are projected to have a higher hiring inclination are sales (95%), marketing (79%), information and technology (77%), engineering and blue-collar (67%)
