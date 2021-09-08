Manufacturing, construction, real estate firms bear brunt of bankruptcy action

NEW DELHI : Manufacturing, construction and real estate companies are facing most bankruptcy action, accounting for about 71% of the over 4,500 businesses that ever reached bankruptcy tribunals, show official data, pointing to the pain points in the economy. Sectors such as trade, transport, and hotels accounted for the rest at the end of June.

Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) also showed that manufacturing, construction, and real estate companies also accounted for 68% of the 1,349 companies so far ordered to be liquidated as of end of June. Also, 73% of the 396 companies that managed to stitch together revival plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were from this category.

The share of individual sectors among all the companies that end up in bankruptcy tribunals have not seen a major change in the April-June period of this year, the first quarter after India lifted the one-year suspension of IBC towards the end of March.

That also applies to sectors such as transport and hotels, which are among the contact-intensive sectors that suffered most during the pandemic. However, according to experts, given that there would be a lag between possible defaults in payment obligations and bankruptcy action, the impact of the pandemic on these sectors could get more pronounced in the September quarter data.

Manufacturing sector accounts for about 17% of the gross value added (GVA) in the economy, while construction accounts for about 7% of the economy.

In the June quarter, admission of new bankruptcy cases remained low at 126 cases suggesting that the policy steps taken to avoid bankruptcies and the subdued market for distressed assets have prevented a surge in new cases after the lifting of IBC suspension in March.

Total cases admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) so far have gone up from 4,415 at the end of March to 4,541 at the end of June, barely a 3% increase. The outcomes of the bankruptcy resolution process under the IBC recently came under focus with policymakers highlighting the high degree of haircuts taken by lenders in some cases.

IBBI has called for suggestions for further changes in the code, including the introduction of a code of conduct for lenders who take over the affairs of a defaulting company. The regulator also proposed changes to the auction process and suggested that the number of revisions to the request for resolution plans shall not exceed two. In August, the parliamentary standing committee on finance led by BJP leader Jayant Sinha had called for a review of the code.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.