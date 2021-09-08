Manufacturing, construction, real estate firms bear brunt of bankruptcy action

IBBI has called for suggestions for further changes in the code, including the introduction of a code of conduct for lenders who take over the affairs of a defaulting company. The regulator also proposed changes to the auction process and suggested that the number of revisions to the request for resolution plans shall not exceed two. In August, the parliamentary standing committee on finance led by BJP leader Jayant Sinha had called for a review of the code.

